Health secretary insists Christmas will be “normal” after giving NHS £5.9bn to tackle waiting lists

There were 5,405 cases of coronavirus last week in Greater Lincolnshire, as health secretary Sajid Javid insists Christmas will be “normal” after £5.9billion have been earmarked for NHS improvements.

The figure is just down on the 5,589 (about -3.29%) cases on the previous week – despite a record breaking day last Wednesday with 965 cases. There were 1,354 new cases over the weekend.

The latest government data also shows there have been 14 deaths of Lincolnshire residents this week – one fewer than 15 last week – and, due to data not being updated over the weekend, eight deaths reported at Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals, up from six last week.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

1,354 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend with 1,004 in Lincolnshire, 167 in North East Lincolnshire and 183 in North Lincolnshire

Six further deaths were recorded in the government figures including four Lincolnshire residents and two North East Lincolnshire

Hospital data is not updated at the weekend

Appearing on BBC Breakfast this morning, health secretary Sajid Javid has said it is not necessary to start put the government’s Plan B into action.

He told the show the that COVID was “unpredictable” and that he wouldn’t want to predict where it was going to be.

However, he said: “For all those people like me that are hoping and planning for a normal Christmas – which I do, by the way, think that’s where we’ll be, we’ll have a normal Christmas – if we want let’s just keep playing our part.”

Mr Javid also confirmed he wanted to make it mandatory for NHS staff to be double vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it was “only right for someone working in the NHS” due to their close proximity to the virus and the vulnerable.

He announced the NHS in England would get an extra £5.9 billion in the budget to cut down waiting lists.

Alongside opening new community clinics for scans and tests, it will include:

£1.5bn to be spent on more beds, equipment and new “surgical hubs”

£2.1bn to be spent on improving IT and digital technology within the NHS

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, October 24 133,268 cases (up 1,354) 88,645 in Lincolnshire (up 1,004)

21,787 in North Lincolnshire (up 183)

22,836 in North East Lincolnshire (up 167) 2,390 deaths (up six) 1,746 from Lincolnshire (up four)

328 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

316 from North East Lincolnshire (up two) of which 1,434 hospital deaths (no change) 880 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

509 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.