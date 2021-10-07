Heavy traffic after car ‘crashes into railings’ on Skellingthorpe Road
Expect delays
Drivers are being warned of traffic delays in both directions on Skellingthorpe Road after a car reportedly crashed into railings.
The collision, near to the Lincolnshire Co-op store, happened just before 8.30am on Thursday, October 7.
One lane was blocked by the vehicle.
Lincolnshire Police and Fire and Rescue services attended the scene.
It is not believed anyone was injured in the incident.
Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.