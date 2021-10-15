iPad and laptop stolen at Mablethorpe caravan site
The suspect then ditched the items
Police have launched a CCTV appeal after reports of a late night burglary at a caravan site in Mablethorpe.
Reports of a burglary at a rental caravan were made to police just after 11pm on Friday, October 8, at the Golden Sands Leisure Site on Quebec Road.
An iPad, laptop, car keys and bag were stolen but have since been recovered, after the suspect abandoned them.
Police would like to speak to the person pictured in connection with the incident, and are asking the public to get in touch if they recognise him.
If you can help identify the person, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and using incident 538 of October 8 as reference.