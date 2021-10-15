October 15, 2021 10.15 am

iPad and laptop stolen at Mablethorpe caravan site

The suspect then ditched the items
Do you recognise them? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after reports of a late night burglary at a caravan site in Mablethorpe.

Reports of a burglary at a rental caravan were made to police just after 11pm on Friday, October 8, at the Golden Sands Leisure Site on Quebec Road.

An iPad, laptop, car keys and bag were stolen but have since been recovered, after the suspect abandoned them.

Police would like to speak to this person. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Police would like to speak to the person pictured in connection with the incident, and are asking the public to get in touch if they recognise him.

If you can help identify the person, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and using incident 538 of October 8 as reference.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.