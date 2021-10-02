Lincoln Imp Trail auction raised £128k for charity

The Lincoln Imp Trail auction at Lincoln Cathedral on Lincolnshire Day October 1 raised over £128,000 for the St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice charity.

The 31 statues went under the hammer at an average selling price of £4,000, with lot 23, A Little Lucky Imp, fetching the highest bid at £10,000 — but the new owner will remain private for now.

The popular Imp Trail was organised by Lincoln BIG and ran over the summer across the city, before coming to an end last month ahead of the farewell parade and auction.

The trail had its tricky moments, with several imps being damaged, some accidentally and some intentionally, over the course of their time in Lincoln. They were all of course repaired before the auction.

Overall, it was a successful trail and a landmark moment for Lincoln BIG CEO Sarah Loftus, who will be moving on soon to her new role as Managing Director at Make it York.

Sarah Loftus said: “It was a great evening in support of St Barnabas, and we would like to thank everyone for participating in the trail, our sponsors, artists and partners who made this trail the success it’s been, especially after the one year postponement due to the pandemic.”

Professional auctioneer Ian Walter from JH Walter was the man with the hammer running the proceedings at Lincoln Cathedral on Friday night, and you can watch back the entire event on The Lincolnite‘s Facebook page, where it was streamed live.

The Lincolnite loved being involved in the trail, and adopted Wind, one of the five community imps, who toured Lincolnshire, including going on a rollercoaster, boat, and bus!