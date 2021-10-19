Lincoln road closed after crash involving pedestrian
Avoid the area where possible
Yarborough Road in Lincoln was closed northbound from The Avenue after a crash involving a Volvo XC90 car and a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon.
Lincolnshire Police said shortly after 1.30pm on October 19 that they were at the scene on Yarborough Road (Yarborough Hill) and advised people to avoid the area where possible. The road was closed for around an hour.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“The road was closed while emergency services attended, but re-opened at around 2.25pm.”