Lincoln vaccination bus to shuttle students to Showground jab centre
It will run regular journeys for two weeks
Another free shuttle bus service is being introduced in Lincoln to support those who cannot get to Lincolnshire Showground for their coronavirus vaccinations.
The service will be introduced on Monday, October 25 between 8am and 6pm, lasting two weeks until Friday, November 5.
It will again operate from stand C at Lincoln bus station and leave on the hour, as well as stopping 15 minutes later at the Thonock Close bus stop on Riseholme Road, and picking people up from the Showground for a return journey on the half hour.
People will be required to wear face masks on the shuttle bus, and those who catch the 3pm bus to Lincolnshire Showground for their COVID-19 jab appointment will have to wait until 5.30pm for their return journey.
It was first brought into action in August to respond to Lincoln having the highest infection rate in the whole of the UK, and now it will come back to support the uptake of young people being jabbed.
Natalie Liddle, acting head of service for health protection at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We know that for some, particularly students and young people who haven’t got easy access to transport, it can be difficult to get up to the Showground for their vaccination.
“This will give easier access for people to get their jab. Just turn up at the bus station at the allotted time to use the service.
“It’s important that if you are eligible for a jab then you take up the chance to get to the Showground. With the shuttle-bus service in place, it’s a quick and easy way to get vaccinated.
“COVID hasn’t gone away – getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from infection. We all need to take personal responsibility to do what we can to keep each other as safe as possible and reduce infection rates across the city.”