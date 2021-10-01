Lincoln woman goes on The Lincolnite’s Cocktail Trail and offers top tip to others

Another one of our readers has taken on The Lincolnite Cocktail Trail, sampling exciting drinks across some of Lincoln’s finest independent bars.

Rebecca Kerry, a 26-year-old from Lincoln who works in marketing, took part in the Lincolnite Cocktail Trail with her partner and three of her friends.

The Lincolnite Cocktail Trail is a range of exclusive drinks creations from Lincoln’s talented bartenders, each with their own unique twist and all featuring wonderful Lincolnshire produce.

Read more about the trail and see what the cocktails look like here.

They managed to sample seven of the alcoholic options on the trail, making it to The Tower Hotel, The White Hart, Strait & Narrow, Craft, Carousel, Vice & Co and The Electric Bar; which is a great effort.

After the addition of Cognito’s cocktail on Friday, September 24, there are now a total of 10 Lincolnite cocktails for people to try, including at Dough LoCo and a refreshing mocktail from Stokes of Lincoln.

Rebecca told us that she really enjoyed the trail and would “definitely recommend” people try it out.

She said: “We enjoyed trying something different in each place and the surprise of not knowing what kind of cocktail you’d get.

“My top tip would be to check opening times and plan ahead in case it is busy. We were lucky to get some tables in places towards the end of the trail.

“Also, make sure to pick somewhere you can eat at the start so that you can last the day!”

If you also take part in The Lincolnite Cocktail Trail, post your photos with each cocktail on Instagram using #LincolniteCocktail and each month we will pick a winner to enjoy a £100 bar tab.

— Is your business interested in joining the trail? Email [email protected]