Lincoln’s second Taco Bell opening this weekend
It will be the 70th Taco Bell in the UK
Popular TexMex fast food restaurant Taco Bell will open its second Lincoln branch this weekend on the lower High Street.
Lincoln’s first Taco Bell opened on August 19 at the former Pizza Hut unit on Nettleham Road, and has proved to be a big hit with the locals.
Now, a second store will be opening in the city, this time at the former Everest Xpress Nepalese and Indian Takeaway, situated at 412-414 Lincoln High Street, on Saturday, October 9.
People will be able to order in advance for deliveries from companies such as JustEat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats, as well as the Taco Bell app, or use digital kiosks in-store for the dine-in experience.
It will be open from 10.30am until 11pm seven days a week, providing your Mexican cuisine needs at all times throughout the day.
The store will not only be Lincoln’s second, but also marks the 70th Taco Bell restaurant opened in the UK and the fourth in Greater Lincolnshire, alongside the Cleethorpes and Scunthorpe branches.
Lucy Dee, Head of Marketing at Taco Bell UK said: “We’re delighted, Lincoln has been crying out more Taco Bells and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver, creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.
“We look forward to feeding residents from Saturday onwards whether it be via home delivery, click and collect, or dine in.”
We checked out the Taco Bell Lincoln menu this summer, so you know what you’ll be getting: