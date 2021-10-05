Lincolnshire man who eats raw sausages is a TikTok sensation

He sucks raw sausages out of the skin

A Boston man has gone viral on TikTok with his strange habit of 50 years — eating raw sausages and sucking the meat out of the skins.

Dad-of-four Peter Richardson first found his love of raw sausages via a mobile butcher, saying on TikTok: “Done it for 50 years since (the) mobile butcher used to come to home and he used to give them as treats.”

Two videos of the 55-year-old’s eating habits were posted on TikTok by his girlfriend Katie Chalmers. One of the videos amassed 2.6 million views, with the other being watched 672.2k times.

The most recent video on September 24 was posted with the caption “totally sucking the sausage meat out of the skins”.

During the video Katie, who has 55.8k followers on TikTok, said: “This is Peter choosing his favourite after work snack. That one looks really tasty. Fat and juicy and raw. Yep, raw sausage.”

This comes nearly eight months after the first sausage video, which was the most viral and was captioned “when he was a kid the butchers used to give them out for the children.”

The text in the video reads: “This is my boyfriend enjoying his favourite food. Apparently you can’t eat the skins – synthetic.

“Have you guessed it yet? Raw sausages.”

Some tried to question the fact the sausages were even raw, with one TikTok user saying “can’t believe how many of you really don’t know they get boiled off”. But Katie responded saying that “these aren’t boiled, they are straight from the butcher”.

Peter recently told The Mirror that he wouldn’t encourage people to eat raw sausages, but that he’d never had any issues in 50 years.

His partner of eight years, Katie, said she can put up with Peter’s quirk due to him being a handsome man, but that he is ironically a fussy eater.

