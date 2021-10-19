Lincolnshire Police officer who saved man from drowning nominated for bravery award

A Lincolnshire Police officer who jumped into a 12-foot deep ditch of freezing cold water to save a man from drowning has been nominated for a Police Bravery Award.

Dave Anthony was bleeding and trapped inside an overturned vehicle in Cherry Holt Lane in Pinchbeck on December 7 last year. His vehicle had veered off an icy stretch of road and ended up upside down in a ditch.

Mr Anthony managed to call 999 and tell the operator that he was in a lot of pain, and that his car was filling with water.

PC Phil McAllister, who was working alone, arrived first on the scene. He spotted the car through the pitch black, foggy night and entered the dyke, not knowing how deep the icy water was.

He managed to smash a window and get inside the car, where he supported the man’s head above the water line until he could free him and remove him from the car. Mr Anthony was then given first aid by paramedics.

Mr Anthony previously said: “I’d like to say a very, very big thank you and that my family and I appreciate everyone’s efforts.

“I would have been a goner if PC Mcallister hadn’t jumped in to get me out. He was brilliant and I think he deserves a commendation for what he did.

“If it wasn’t for him, and the emergency services, I would’ve been underwater and you would’ve had a fatality instead of just a soaking wet, freezing cold bloke. Thank you.”

PC McAllister has since been nominated to win an award at the 26th national Police Bravery Awards, which are sponsored by Police Mutual, in London on December 9.

The awards are held by the Police Federation of England and Wales to honour and recognise officers who performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty.

Helen Stamp, Deputy Chair of Lincolnshire Police Federation, said: “The courage and professionalism shown by PC McAllister went above and beyond the normal call of duty. He showed exceptional bravery, and thoroughly deserves to be nominated for this award. Thank you PC McAllister for your dedication to helping to keep the public safe.”

Kerry McMahon-White, Head of Partnerships at Police Mutual, said: “Police Mutual is very proud to again be supporting the Police Bravery Awards. To each nominee, your achievements are extraordinary.

“We are humbled by your outstanding demonstrations of courage and commitment to protecting public safety in the most difficult of circumstances. At Police Mutual, my colleagues and I are deeply honoured to be able to show our appreciation for your bravery.”