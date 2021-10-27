Lincolnshire Police renew objections to Spalding shop licence with spotted history

Police have been involved in work to prevent criminality links at the shop 15 times

A shop in Spalding with a long history of licensing problems is again incurring the wrath of Lincolnshire Police next week.

The force’s licensing team have submitted evidence to South Holland District Council either objecting to applications, or calling for a review of businesses at 34 Westlode Street – formerly Delicja, but now operating as A2Z Food Express – a total of 15 times since 2018.

On Tuesday, they will again argue that Saglar Ahmat’s application to Vary a Premises Licence by taking off two conditions limiting the number and strength of beers, lagers and ciders sold, should not be approved.

The force said the conditions “assist the operator in limiting their impact on an existing problem area” which is covered by a Public Space Protection Order for street drinking, littering, spitting, urination and defecation.

There are currently two licenses associated with the premises, one which has been revoked and has been taken to appeal and a new licence. Both are currently under Mr Ahmat’s name.

Licensing Officer Gina McConville, in a 30 page report to councillors, outlined the history of the premises’ licence holders and its connections to smuggled goods and laundering – including alcohol and cigarettes.

She said a recent check continued to find failures to comply with licensing conditions – including failure to price mark single cans of foreign beer, which she said was “an indicator of smuggled goods”.

“In total for this one premises Lincolnshire Police have submitted 15 separate pieces of work since 2018 in an effort to stop individuals with proven links to criminality obtaining the licence or remaining in a position of control on the licence.

“There is still great concern remaining as to who’s behind the premises and… little confidence that issues with licence compliance and objectives will ever be taken seriously and resolved.”

She told councillors the applicant needed to “understand their place and impact in the community” and “put licensing objectives before profit”.

“The applicant has offered no other conditions that would assist in limiting his premises effect.

“Without these conditions the premises will be adding to the issues which created the need for the PSPO in the first place and that need remains as the PSPO has been reviewed and remains in place.

“Lincolnshire Police has concerns in the applicant’s ability due to the previous failure to price mark and non‐compliance with conditions on a revoked premise licence. These very conditions will assist him all the more.”