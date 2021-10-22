Lush reopens in Lincoln after month-long makeover

The new-look Lush store on Lincoln Cornhill has reopened in the city centre, offering a first of its kind concept encouraging customers to recycle, as well as providing an easier shopping experience.

The store closed temporarily on Saturday, September 18 for a refurbishment and promised a “fresh new look” for customers to return to.

It reopened on Friday, October 22 with a new concept that categorises products and makes the general shopping experience easier for customers.

Lush’s sustainability programme is still present throughout the store, with the installation of new counter tops made of yoghurt pots and plastic packaging, as well as energy efficient LED lighting.

Ethically sourced and durable materials have been used for the makeover, which has been described as the first concept shop of its kind for the business.

Part of the new idea is a ‘Bring it Back’ system, which will invite customers to bring back their plastic packaging from previous orders to be recycled. For each plastic Lush item returned, customers get a 50p deposit for their next buy.

The store has opened in time to get your Christmas presents ready, in line with a new festive range from the fresh cosmetics brand that comes with alternative Christmas packaging.

Richie Fennell from Lush’s shop and space planning team, said: “At Lush, we put sustainability and the ethical sourcing of materials at the forefront of not only the ingredients that go into our fresh handmade cosmetics, but also the design and construction of our beautiful and innovative stores.

“Lincoln is paving the way for the regeneration of our stores by upgrading existing furniture for a fresh new look, reducing our waste and environmental impact.”