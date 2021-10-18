M180 closed near Scunthorpe as lorry crashes into barrier

Jo Tindley secured a solo victory at the National Circuit Championships in Lincoln on Friday tonight, while Ethan Hayter claimed his second title in as many days following Thursday’s victory in the time-trial.

Tindley (Pro-Noctis – Redchilli Bikes – Heidi Kjeldsen) led from the start and looked assured throughout, with her lead never falling below 20 seconds, while the chasing bunch behind were unable to effectively work together to claw back the deficit.

Having previously worked behind the bar in the pub overlooking the finish line, the hometown rider knew every twist and turn of the technical circuit, and crossed the line arms aloft 1:12 ahead of Abi Smith (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) in second, while Corinne Side secured a second podium place for Lincoln-based team Pro-Noctis – Redchilli Bikes – Heidi Kjeldsen.

Despite a collision after the finish line both riders dusted themselves off to collect their first senior national medals on the road.

Speaking after the race, Jo Tindley said: “If you’re going to do it, you want to do it in front of a home crowd, don’t you? There was quite a lot of drive that kept me going, but it’s not sunk in just yet.

“There are some really good sprinters in the group, and having done some other races this year I knew I couldn’t just handle them, so for me it was either whittling it down and making one big move, or as it happened really early it just lined out and there’s not a lot of rest on this circuit, so I knew I could potentially get away.

“When the gap happened quite early I had to commit to it, I had no other option.

“I used to work at the pub just here so I know the finish line very well from looking out of the window at it. You always dream it – it’s pretty special.”

In a frenetically-paced men’s race a leading bunch of Hayter (Team Ineos Grenadiers), Harry Tanfield (Team Qhubeka Nexthash), Lewis Askey (Equipe Cycliste Continentale Groupama-FDJ), Charlie Tanfield (Canyon DHB Sungod) and Charles Page (Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling) quickly whittled down the field as riders were lapped and removed from the race.

There was nothing to split the quintet as the bell rang for the final lap and it was Askey who attacked first, but the 20-year-old was unable to get away. As the sprint opened up, Harry Tanfield looked to be the early favourite, but Hayter delivered when it mattered most once more to add another red, white and blue jersey to his collection.

With all eyes now on the prospect of an unprecedented treble on Sunday, Hayter said:

“I managed to get myself straight to the front and I pretty much stayed out of trouble. I knew all these guys were super strong, both Tanfields are strong crit riders, and Lewis and Charles as well. I just tried to not do too much and stay close to the bunch so that the guys would keep working and not attack themselves.

Speaking about the buoyant Lincoln crowd, Hayter added:

“I was loving it to be honest. There were a lot of people shouting my name which was quite strange. It was lined the whole way around, and it’s almost like a go-kart track going around some of the corners, so it’s just really enjoyable.

“I think there’s a bit of pressure on [Sunday] now. It’s not going to be easy but we’ll see what we can do.”