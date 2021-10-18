M180 closed near Scunthorpe as lorry crashes into barrier
Traffic is at a standstill
The M180 is closed between Brigg and Scunthorpe this morning after a lorry overturned into the central reservation, spilling diesel across the motorway.
The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions four and three at around 4.30am.
Humberside Police and Fire and Rescue are at the scene, and the road remains closed while the lorry is recovered.
The incident has brought traffic in the area to a standstill and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. National Highways says there is not currently a timescale for when the road will reopen.
Please note we have two road closures in the region, both likely to remain throughout this morning. #A1M southbound J51 to J50 – Serious RTC#M180 westbound J4 to J3 – Overturned HGV
We're on scene working to re-open ASAP but no timescales for either incident at present.
— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) October 18, 2021