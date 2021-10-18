October 18, 2021 8.25 am

M180 closed near Scunthorpe as lorry crashes into barrier

Traffic is at a standstill
| Photo: National Highways

The M180 is closed between Brigg and Scunthorpe this morning after a lorry overturned into the central reservation, spilling diesel across the motorway.

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions four and three at around 4.30am.

Humberside Police and Fire and Rescue are at the scene, and the road remains closed while the lorry is recovered.

| Photo: Google Street View

The incident has brought traffic in the area to a standstill and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. National Highways says there is not currently a timescale for when the road will reopen.

