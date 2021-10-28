Man arrested as two injured in Grantham domestic assault incident
A police presence will remain in the area
A 55-year-old man has been arrested after two people were injured in an alleged domestic assault incident in Grantham.
Police were called to reports of an assault involving three people at a property on Manchester Way in Grantham at 9.51pm on Wednesday, October 27.
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in the incident and a man in his 20s suffered minor injuries.
The 55-year-old man who was arrested near to the scene in connection with the incident remains in custody, where he is helping officers with their enquiries.
The force said they are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident, but a police presence will remain in the area for the rest of Thursday, October 28 while officers carry out enquiries.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 424 of October 27.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.