Man denies serious assault of police officer in Welton
A police officer suffered a head injury
A 24-year-old man accused of a serious assault on a police officer is to face a jury trial next year.
Steven Rogers, 24, of Scothern Lane, Dunholme, pleaded not guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court on Friday.
The charge arises from an incident at Welton Social Club on September 17 this year when an officer suffered a head injury.
Recorder William Harbage QC adjourned the hearing for a trial due to take place in the week beginning February 14 next year.
Mr Rogers was granted bail with conditions including an electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am and is not to enter Welton except to attend any arranged appointment at Welton Medical Centre.
A second man, Daniel Plackett, 32, of Scothern Lane, Dunholme, has previously admitted charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and resisting arrest.
Plackett was further remanded in custody today and will be sentenced following the conclusion of Mr Rogers’ trial.