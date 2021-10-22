Man denies serious assault of police officer in Welton

Two Lincoln men have shared their ‘Wetherspoons paltry chip count’ experiences in the city after a Facebook group of the same name became a viral sensation, with one chip measuring an impressive 14cm.

Since being created a year ago ‘Wetherspoons paltry chip count’ has grown in size to nearly 72,000 members and gained national attention, with group admin Chris Allen saying: “I’m amazed at what has happened over the last few days, I never imaged this group would go any further than a few of my friends having a bit of light hearted fun.”

The purpose of the group is for people to share how many chips they got with their Wetherspoon meal, with some even getting their measuring tape out. Some have been served as little as 10 chips, while others were luckier with more than 60.

Lee Fowkes, who works in Lincoln as a mechanic, went to the Square Sail on Brayford Wharf North in Lincoln on Wednesday, October 20. His double chicken burger meal included 34 chips, which is considerably more than some other ‘measly’ meals posted about in the group.

The 19-year-old told The Lincolnite one his chips was 5.5 inches – almost 14cm – which he said he has been told is above average.

Lee said: “I found out about the group that day and thought it was funny. Later that day, I went to ‘Spoons and decided to take part.

“It is a bit of light hearted fun and it is funny that people are making it so serious.

“I’d seen that some people had been getting quite measly portions and some were big so I wondered what mine would be like.

“I think it was a decently sized portion and I was satisfied. I enjoyed myself and it was a nice meal out.”

A 33-year-old University of Lincoln student called Dave used his iPhone measuring tool when he went to the Square Sail on Thursday, October 21.

His burger came with a portion of 30 chips, with the longest measuring 9cm and the shortest just 2cm.

Dave told The Lincolnite: “My friends told me about this group and said it was a laugh. After looking through the current posts I thought it was pretty funny.

“I love the lengths members are going through to measure their chips and giving a review.

“We happened to be in ‘Spoons the next day having a cheeky pint and I thought ‘why not?’ and that it would be a laugh to see if I get any responses.

“The portion was decent to be fair, I’ve definitely had less chips previously. After this I have decided I am now a self-proclaimed chipologist.”