Man found dead in Lincoln doorway, death ‘not suspicious’

The body of a man in his 40s was found in a doorway off Monks Road in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Police said his death is not believed to be suspicious.

Officers received a report of a man in a doorway on Montague Street just after midday on Tuesday, October 5.

Paramedics attended the scene and found the man had died. His next of kin have now been informed.

A passer-by told The Lincolnite that they saw two ambulances, two police cars and a funeral car on the street.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The coroner has been informed of the circumstances of his death, which we believe not to be suspicious.”