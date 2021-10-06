Lincoln
October 6, 2021 9.45 am

Man found dead in Lincoln doorway, death ‘not suspicious’

Police and paramedics attended the scene

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The body of a man in his 40s was found in a doorway off Monks Road in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Police said his death is not believed to be suspicious.

Officers received a report of a man in a doorway on Montague Street just after midday on Tuesday, October 5.

Paramedics attended the scene and found the man had died. His next of kin have now been informed.

A passer-by told The Lincolnite that they saw two ambulances, two police cars and a funeral car on the street.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The coroner has been informed of the circumstances of his death, which we believe not to be suspicious.”

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.