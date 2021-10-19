Man wanted over burger takeaway burglary
He is also wanted for breach of a court order
A 32-year-old man is wanted after an alleged burglary at a burger takeaway in Spalding.
Marian Nitou is wanted in relation to the burglary, which is believed to have happened at Mr Burger on Station Street in the Lincolnshire town.
Nitou is also wanted for the breach of a court order.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for assistance to locate Nitou. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting occurrence number 21000114538.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.