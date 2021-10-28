Meet ‘Robofruit’: The net zero robot farmer developed at the University of Lincoln

It will be part of an exhibit at COP26

The University of Lincoln will exhibit at the government’s upcoming COP26 climate change conference, and it will be showcasing its cutting edge net zero robot farmers.

The UN climate change conference COP26 will take place in Glasgow from October 31, aiming to bring nations together in a united effort to accelerate action towards combatting global warming.

The Lincoln institute for agri-food technology, a specialist research institute of the University of Lincoln, will be in attendance at COP26 to exhibit its robotics and artificial intelligence technology at the event.

The university will be showcasing ‘Robofruit’, which uses AI and novel picking technology to harvest ripe fruit in an environmentally conscious way.

The net zero element of it comes from reduced food waste by better utilising crops, and it will also help to address any labour shortages in the UK.

The agri-food technology institute are also responsible for Robot Highways, which sees robots assist farmers by carrying out essential energy intensive physical farm processes, including picking and packing fruit and treating crops.

Dr Amir Ghalamzan-Esfahani, Associate Professor in Robotics at the University of Lincoln, who will be showcasing Robofruit, said: “We are demonstrating to the world how robotics and automation are shaping the future of UK and international farming and food production.

“The University of Lincoln is at the forefront of the UK’s agri-tech and agri-food developments, with our research and teaching supporting innovation and developing workforce skills alongside partners across our food and farming sectors. Together, we aim for a net zero emissions across the industry.”