Men ‘threatened staff’ during gold robbery in Ingoldmells

A Lincoln couple hope to grow the geeky community, two months after opening their own Geek Retreat franchise in the city.

Engaged couple Mal Robertson-Turner and Alice Rochford, who have been together for four years, are on a mission to share their love for all things geeky from trading card games and board games to superhero movies and comics.

They wanted to create an inclusive space for people no matter what they are geeky about.

Geek Retreat Lincoln opened in the unit former occupied by Royal Bank of Scotland in the Stonebow Centre, which is located next to Trebles bar, in August this year and has enjoyed a successful start.

The location has been dubbed by some, including the Geek Retreat owners, as Geek Quarter as the Warhammer shop and The Games Store also nearby.

Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons are two of the biggest games played at Geek Retreat, where people can meet, eat, trade and game together. There are also board games and Nintendo Wii games for people to enjoy.

There are various tables at which to socialise and play games, including at the back of the shop in a former bank vault.

Geek Retreat Lincoln, which has a total of eight staff, also holds weekly events, including Warhammer Paint N’ Play, Pokemon TCG, Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros tournaments and board game nights.

Star Wars was a big starting point for 24-year-old Mal, who also loves Dungeons and Dragons. Alice, 25, grew up into reading books, as well as Marvel Comics, and is also into Dungeons and Dragons.

Mal told The Lincolnite: “We were inspired to set this up as Alice and I are huge geeks fans and proud of it.

“We’ve always wanted to do something we loved and why not incorporate that into our day to day lives?

“So we went for it and could not be more overwhelmed with how we have been welcomed into the area and look forwarding to meeting all the local geeks.”

They both added: “We don’t mind being called geeks or nerds. It is now to the point that geeks and nerds are more prevalent and proud to have that tag.

“We want to continue to help grow the geeky community in Lincoln and provide a community space for like minded people.”

Geek Retreat Lincoln, which is also part of the Wizards of The Coast Premium Store network, is open Monday to Saturday between 10am and 10pm. It is also open between 11am and 8pm on Sundays.

Geek Retreat has no entry fee, except for events, but does operate a fair use policy of wanting customers to buy drink, food or merchandise during their visit.

Customers can also enjoy food during their time at Geek Retreat, including chicken wings, nachos, burgers, hot dogs, jacket potato, sweet treats and milkshakes, as well as vegetarian and vegan options, and American and Japanese candy.

Geek Retreat Lincoln can be booked for parties and events – for more information contact Mal and Alice via the Facebook and Instagram pages.

With Halloween coming up, it will also be showing classic hour movies and hopes to add more film nights in the future.

See the rest of the photo gallery below: