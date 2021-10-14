Men ‘threatened staff’ during gold robbery in Ingoldmells
The gold was being unloaded in Fantasy Island car park
Two men allegedly threatened staff and stole gold items during a robbery at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells on Thursday morning.
The two men were using a silver Renault Scenic car and a quantity of gold was stolen, which was intended as stock for a trading stall.
The gold was being unloaded in the car park at Fantasy Island when the incident occurred.
The incident on Sea Lane was reported to police at 9.49am on Thursday, October 14.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the robbery or a Renault Scenic in the area at the time.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 110 of October 14.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.