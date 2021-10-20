Moped rider arrested after crash with minibus in Louth
Part of the bus station was closed
A moped rider has been arrested after his vehicle crashed with a minibus in Louth on Wednesday morning.
Lincolnshire Police were called to reports of the collision on Queen Street at 7.02am during the morning of October 20.
Police initially said the 18-year-old man was arrested for providing a positive breath test. They later clarified he was arrested on suspicion of exceeding the prescribed limit of alcohol whilst driving.
The road was closed from Eastgate up to Church Street until around 9.15am. Parts of the bus station were also closed while enquires were made.
The rider of the moped suffered minor injuries. Police said no other injuries were reported.