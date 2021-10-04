NASA 3D Earth dazzles at Lincolnshire climate festival

A global climate festival took place in Grantham over the weekend, with an internationally acclaimed art project that uses NASA imagery to show planet Earth before our very eyes.

Metanoia Climate Festival, at St Wulfram’s Church, ran from Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3.

The festival was brought to Lincolnshire to inform and educate visitors on the diversity of the planet, as well as highlighting any future dangers climate change may cause.

There were exhibitions and discussions for people who may have wanted to make environmental changes to their lifestyle, though a lot of people were at St Wulfram’s Church to witness Gaia; a giant rotating replica of Earth.

Gaia is a touring art installation from UK artist Luke Jerram, which uses detailed 3D imagery from NASA to show the enormity of the planet and give a renewed sense of responsibility for people to protect the environment we inhabit.

The artwork, which is 1.8 million times smaller than the real Earth, slowly rotated throughout the weekend to depict a typical orbit, and attempted to bring everyone closer together in light of recent global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday morning, church goers at St Wulfram’s celebrated harvest festival underneath the Gaia installation to offer a unique sense of togetherness and community for those in attendance.

There are often several Gaia’s touring simultaneously, with one currently on display at St Peter Mancroft in Norwich and in Copenhagen, Denmark.

To keep an eye on when you could potentially next see this incredible project in person, visit the Gaia website and check out its tour dates.