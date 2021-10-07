New futuristic hybrid offices to open in Nettleham next year

A new hybrid working concept dubbed the future for offices is under construction in Nettleham and set to open next year.

The new concept, called Studio One, has been designed by LK2, an architectural firm based in Lincoln which has said the new hybrid office in Nettleham will cater for ‘forward thinking businesses’.

The primary objective of Studio One, which is currently under construction and scheduled to open in spring 2022, is to reduce time-consuming administration for members by offering insurances, utilities and business rates as part of an all-inclusive monthly fee.

Based on the working from home model adopted by so many during lockdown, staff teams can use the work areas on a rotational basis to offer cost-saving flexibility measures for businesses, while larger meeting areas can allow for full team meets. The 4,000 sq ft site can be shared between 20 memberships.

The team behind the creation of Studio One have boldly claimed that this model of a hybrid office will be common practice in the future, suggesting it is the ‘next big thing’ in office working.

The office will be located just minutes from both the A46 and A15 routes, as well as offering free parking for designated members and visitors.

Studio One’s director, Dale Lui, said: “Studio One offers the best that we’ve seen from various London offices, and we have adapted them to enhance the offering and to cater for a Lincolnshire audience.

“With 24/7 building access, international trading and flexible work models are both catered, in abundance. Additions such as biophilic interior design, a health and well-being suite, and a positive work environment, all create spaces where people want to be and encourages both physical and mental well-being for those in them.

“All of these underpin our architectural designer’s philosophy and integrate the home-from-home agile working model, by allowing multiple users per dedicated work area, which we call ‘memberships’.

“Staff teams can enjoy regular, rotational days in the office and then collectively convene in our large meeting rooms for weekly or bi-weekly whole team catch ups. Our architects have so much confidence in the model, that the LK2 team will be the first tenants to take up space in the building.”

So far 50% of the office space has already been rented out ahead of next year’s opening. For more information visit the Studio One website.