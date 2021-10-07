New Lincoln ‘student village’ planned for ex factory site
To meet growing demand for uni flats
Plans have been revealed to build a new “student village” in Lincoln for nearly 600 people.
Applicant DPP submitted plans to the City of Lincoln Council that would see the now-derelict former William Sinclair Holdings and Ruston buildings on Firth Road replaced with a series of ‘houses of multiple occupancy’ (HMOs), residential apartments and offices, across two phases.
The developer says the build, located within a 10-minute walk of the uni campus, is in a suitable location and will help regenerate the area and meet the demand from the growing University of Lincoln.
“It is envisaged that the proposals will have a positive socio-economic impact through job creation during the construction and operational phases, and by delivering high quality student accommodation on this key regeneration site close to Lincoln city centre,” said the documents.
“It is anticipated that the provision of new student accommodation in this area will increase spending in Lincoln city centre; in turn resulting in benefits to the local economy.”
According to the documents, the proposals will feature:
Phase One – 23 three-storey HMOs including:
- 310 bedrooms
- 11 different house design styles
- Sizes ranging from studios to seven bedrooms
- 16 accessible units
- A ground floor office
Phase two – Nine three-storey HMOs and three apartment blocks including:
- Heights ranging from four to seven storeys
- 276 bedrooms
- Apartments ranging from studio to four bedrooms
- HMOs ranging from three to eight bedrooms
The site will be accessed from Firth Road with pedestrian access to the east of the site.
The developers believe the majority of residents will walk to campus, however, a total of 308 car parking spaces are also proposed, with 143 in phase one and 159 in phase two.
The developers have also included storage for 84 bikes in phase one along with further planned space in phase two.
They say several “pockets” of green space and amenity areas will provide “focal points” around the neighbouring buildings.
The Ruston Factory was demolished in 2019, the site had previously been billed for housing or commercial development.