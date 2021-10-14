New sexual abuse allegations against jailed former youth football coach

Two more people have come forward with similar allegations of abuse against a former youth football coach who was jailed earlier this year.

Geoffrey Douglas Broome was jailed for four years in April after being convicted of multiple offences of indecent assault involving young boys.

The offences took place in Grimsby between 1991 and 1995, involving three victims and eight offences of boys under 14 years of age.

Humberside Police have now investigated new allegations of sexual abuse against 62-year-old Broome, according to BBC.

The report states that police had not been able to bring charges on these counts, but would investigate any further reports.

The decision not to charge Broome with the recent allegations was “for a range of reasons, but out of respect of the victims, we are unable to provide further information at this stage” police told BBC.

A victim told BBC Look North: “Instead of actually taking you home, he would take a detour and it would be Grimsby Crematorium.

“I didn’t understand the word abused when I was 10 or 11-years-old, but I knew this wasn’t right.

“I’ve been numb for many years and remain numb. If he’d been stopped in 1987 all these potential boys, now men, it wouldn’t have happened to them.”

Broome worked with Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United, as well as amateur sides in North and North East Lincolnshire, where he caned, spanked and massaged the child players. He denied the assaults which dated back to the 1990s.

The court was also told he had continued to work in youth football despite previously receiving a police caution in 1987 for spanking an 11-year-old boy.

When referring to the two new victims who had come forward, Detective chief inspector Al Curtis told BBC: “Upon thorough investigation, we are unable to charge Mr Broome on either count.”

He said: “The Broome case has been an extensive investigation spanning nearly five years and thousands of pages of testimonies.

“It is always our aim, and our priority, to provide victims of crime with the best possible service and our officers are always looking to improve and continuously learn.

“I want to take this opportunity to say that we will pursue offenders no matter how long ago the offending took place.

“While the case is now closed, we will have no hesitation reopening it if further victims come forward.”