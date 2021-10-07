New speed camera installed on B1188 near Branston
Making sure you stick to the 50mph limit
A new 50mph mobile speed camera has been installed on the B1188 near Branston, a key route connecting Metheringham to Lincoln.
The camera was spotted this week at the B1188 Potterhanworth just outside of Branston, on the 50 miles per hour road heading towards Lincoln.
It is a mobile camera that is fairly difficult to spot at first, unlike a typically large yellow box camera.
The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership for a comment, but are yet to receive a reply by the time of publication.