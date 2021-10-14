COVID numbers continue to spike, but infections drop as new GP funding promised

Coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire continued to spike on Wednesday, with 883 confirmed, but the majority of the region has seen a decline in seven-day infection rates since last week.

It comes as Government bosses have announced £250 million emergency funding in order to encourage more face-to-face appointments as the country moves into Winter.

West Lindsey District Council now has the highest infection rate in Greater Lincolnshire according to Government figures, knocking North Lincolnshire – which has dropped more than 25 places nationally – off the top spot.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire were:

883 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 622 in Lincolnshire, 101 in North East Lincolnshire and 160 in North Lincolnshire

Four further deaths were recorded in the government figures including two Lincolnshire, one North East Lincolnshire and one North Lincolnshire residents

Hospital data showed three further deaths with two at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and one at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust

Nationally, cases rose by 42,776 while deaths increased by 136

The daily tally yesterday was 20 more than Tuesday’s figure, which had been the highest daily tally in 11 months.

The latest infection rate data shows that four of Lincolnshire’s districts have seen a rise in seven-day figures.

However, the rise in the region appears to be slower than the rest of the country as all but one authority have dropped down the rankings.

West Lindsey now sits 30th highest nationally, moving up from 56th, and has seen its infection rate rise from 493.3 per 100,000 to 584.3.

North Lincolnshire, which last Tuesday was fourth highest nationally has now dropped to 31st with its infection rate also decreasing from 699.9 to 584.1.

Other districts to have seen rises are South Kesteven District Council, East Lindsey District Council and Lincoln City Council.

Meanwhile South Holland, North Kesteven, Boston and North East Lincolnshire have all seen their rates go down.

GPs in England will be given extra funding to hire more locum staff, ministers and the NHS have revealed today.

It comes as just 58% of patients were seen face-to-face in August compared to more than 80% pre-pandemic.

A wider plan for GP services is expected to be published later today which will include promises to upgrade telephone systems and reduce paperwork.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “I am determined to ensure patients can see their GP in the way they want, no matter where they live. I also want to thank GPs and their teams for their enormous efforts in the most challenging times in living memory.

“Our new plan provides general practice teams with investment and targeted support. This will tackle underperformance, taking pressure off staff so they can spend more time with patients and increase the number of face-to-face appointments.” According to the BBC, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine has highlighted access to GP, or the lack of it, as one of the factors behind rising A&E attendences. During the summer, waiting times reached their worst-ever level nationally since the four-hour target was brought in in 2004. Doctors, including representatives of the British Medical Association, however, have said phone or video consultations are “entirely appropriate and appreciated”.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, October 13

123,867 cases (up 863)

81,520 in Lincolnshire (up 669)

20,543 in North Lincolnshire (up 110)

21,804 in North East Lincolnshire (up 84)

2,364 deaths (up three)

1,731 from Lincolnshire (up two)

323 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

310 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,421 hospital deaths (up two)

872 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

504 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.