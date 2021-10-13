One of Lincoln’s best Chinese takeaways is closing down
Closing after only 15 months in Lincoln
A popular and highly rated Chinese takeaway on Lincoln High Street will close its doors for the last time this weekend.
Man Hon Hoo opened Rice & Bowl with his wife Vanessa, who was born in the city, in July last year.
Although the couple are proud of the journey they have been on, it is time for the takeaway to close and last orders will be on Sunday — though they wouldn’t say why they took the decision.
In a social media post the takeaway said: “We are sorry to announce that this our last week of opening, with our last day being Sunday, October 17.
“We are incredibly thankful for our amazing team and those who have worked with us. Their dedication and hard work has made it all possible! More importantly to our awesome customers, thank you for your loyalty and continuous support.
“It has been an incredible journey and one that we are all extremely proud of. We truly hope you have enjoyed our food, just as much as we loved serving it! Be sure to grab your last orders by Sunday.”
The Lincolnite has contacted Rice & Bowl for more details.