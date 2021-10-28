Over £5.5k raised for family of young woman who died in A16 crash

Over £5,500 has been raised in memory of a young woman in her 20s who sadly died in a crash on the A16 at Utterby near Louth on Tuesday night.

The crash on the Main Road near to the junction of Ings Lane happened at around 9.45pm on October 26. The collision involved a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Citroen Vibe.

The passenger of the Citroen, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene of the crash. She has since been named locally as Denii Reynolds.

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 70s, was also taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

Connor Watters set up a GoFundMe page saying he wanted to help the family to fund the funeral.

He updated the page on Thursday saying: “Well I’m flabbergasted by the support, amazing touch. I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who’s donated and shared it.

“Great support and I’m sure Denii would love it. But let’s not stop here guys, let’s give her the best send off.”

JPD Lounge issued a tribute on social media saying: “The thoughts and prayers of all the JJT FC Squad are today (Wednesday) with our former player Taelan Reynolds and his family in their loss.

“Our squad will be doing a whip round so we can try raise some funds for the Reynolds family and would hugely appreciate it if any of our followers could join us.

“If you wish to contribute towards our pot please contact our club page or club manager Shane Cooper. RIP Denii Reynolds.”

Police have been making enquiries into the journeys of both vehicles prior to the collision, and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage.

Officers have drawn up a list of vehicles that were reported as travelling in convoy on the A16 just before the incident. They would like to speak to any one of the following cars at that time:

White coloured Ford Fiesta van

Dark coloured Mercedes A Class

Silver coloured Ford Fiesta

Dark coloured Vauxhall Astra

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 399 of October 26.