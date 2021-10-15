Police appeal after gas explosion in Gainsborough
Nobody has been injured
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspected gas explosion at a property in Waterworks Street in Gainsborough.
Officers were called to reports of an explosion at the property at 4.45pm on Friday.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and utility services attended the incident and the property has been secured by the services.
Nobody has been injured, and no neighbouring properties have been affected.
Police will remain on scene overnight while enquiries are carried out.
If you have any information about the incident or have dashcam, phone, or CCTV footage which could help, please contact police.
There are a number of ways to get in touch:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] and putting incident 328 of the 15 October in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 328 of the 15 October.
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.