Police appeal as Lincoln woman, 28, is missing
She was last seen in the Wragby Road area
A 28-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Lincoln area and police have launched an appeal for help to find her.
The woman, known as Kirsty, was last seen in the Wragby Road area of the city at around 6.30pm yesterday.
Kirsty is described as approximately 5ft 2 with shoulder length burgundy/red hair and is believed to be wearing ripped jeans, knee-high boots with fur on the top and a pink jumper with “smile” written on it. She also has multiple tattoos.
If you have seen Kirsty or know where she is, call police on 101 quoting incident 383 of September 30.