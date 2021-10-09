Police warning over drink spiking after three women taken ill
Stay safe on your nights out!
Lincolnshire Police are investigating several reports of drinks being spiked in Lincoln city centre.
Three women, aged 18 and 19, were reported to have been unwell and disoriented after drinking a beverage in a bar on Friday night, October 8.
Two victims were taken to A&E but thankfully there are no lasting effects. Enquiries are still ongoing.
Detective Sergeant George Wynn, Lincoln CID, said: “Drink spiking is a serious crime and one that we won’t tolerate here in Lincolnshire.
“We want people to have fun and enjoy themselves during a night out and whilst we will do all that we can to tackle this, we recommend taking preventative measures too, such as never leaving your drink unattended and never accepting a drink when you haven’t seen it being prepared in front of you.
“If you or your friends start to feel unwell, please seek help immediately or if you see one of our officers, please alert them.
“If you think you have been a victim of this crime and haven’t yet come forward to report it to us, please do so by calling 101 or reporting it online.
“Any information, no matter how small, is useful in allowing us to build a bigger picture and to target those responsible for this crime. Any reports we receive of drink spiking will be taken seriously.”
Lincolnshire Police urge people to contact them if they have any information that can assist with our investigation.
If you think you have had your drink spiked, please report it to us by calling 101 or using our online reporting tool.