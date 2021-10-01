Products recalled as listeria found in Lincolnshire food factory

Production has been suspended at the site

Listeria has been found on site in a North Lincolnshire food factory.

The Lincolnshire Salad Company in West Butterwick has recalled any food which could have been contaminated, and production has been temporarily suspended at the site.

North Lincolnshire Council’s Environmental Health team and the Food Standards Agency are now working with the company to manage the listeria presence.

The bacteria can cause a serious infection which is dangerous for pregnant women or elderly people.

The Lincolnshire Salad Company says it is looking into how the bacteria got onto site.

The company claims that all contaminated food has been isolated, and no customers have been affected.

The West Butterwick company produces a range of ready-to-eat hot and cold food.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Salad Company said: “We identified the presence of listeria on our site and worked quickly to recall any food which may have been affected.

“We have very strict protocols at our factory and are working hard to understand how this happened.

“We’re sorry to have been in the position of carrying out this recall but people’s safety is our priority.

“We have worked closely with our customers and have had the full support of our local Environmental Health Officer and the Food Standards Agency in our handling of the issue.

“All affected product has been correctly isolated and dealt with and no consumers have been affected.”

A spokesperson for North Lincolnshire Environmental Health said: “We are aware of the situation and are working with the company to resolve any issues.”

The listeria bacteria is typically found in unpasteurised milk and associated dairy products, soft cheeses, and chilled food like pre-packed sandwiches and deli meat.

If people eat contaminated food, it can cause the infection Listeriosis.

Pregnant women, newborn babies, older people and those with weakened immune systems could experience serious problems if they become ill.

It will usually go away without treatment in healthy adults

The most common symptoms are a high temperature, a headache, being sick and aches and pains.