Record day for new Lincolnshire COVID cases as major spike expected

Push for third booster and jabs for kids

There have been nearly a thousand new COVID cases recorded in Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, the highest daily tally so far — as Sajid Javid announces cases could reach 100,000 a day nationally.

Today’s figures mean there have now been more than 130,000 cases across Greater Lincolnshire’s three upper tier authorities, with Wednesday’s figure being 9.3% higher than the 863 cases at the same point last week and 8.91% higher than the Wednesday prior’s 886.

Nationally, a further 49,139 cases have been reported in the UK, meaning there have been eight consecutive days of more than 40,000 cases. A further 179 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive test. Coronavirus deaths are up 21.1% in a week nationally.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

965 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 713 in Lincolnshire, 112 in North East Lincolnshire and 140 in North Lincolnshire

One death was recorded in the government figures in North East Lincolnshire, but one was removed from Lincolnshire’s figures – this often happens when data is clarified following initial publication.

Hospital data showed one further death at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals Trust

In a press conference, Sajid Javid warned that cases nationally could reach over 100,000 a day in the coming months and hospitalisations were approaching 1,000 a day. He said that although deaths were “mercifully low” they were still around 100 a day. “We always knew the winter months would provide the greatest threat to our COVID recovery… we’re starting to see this happening,” he said. “This virus will be with us for the long term and it remains a threat,” he added. He also confirmed a new version of the Delta variant, known as AY4.2. But, warning that booster jabs were important, he added: “While there’s no reason to believe AY4.2 poses a greater threat, the next variant or the one after that might do.” He said the gap was “narrowing” between the virus and the vaccine, and that the government was going to “redouble our efforts”. But he added: “We’ve come so far thanks to the efforts of so many. But with winter ahead, we can’t blow it now.” However, he said the government would not be bringing in its plan B just yet, but announced two new antiviral drugs would be trialled after the UK’s antivirals taskforce struck deals to purchase more than 730,000 courses of the drugs combined.

They include Molnupiravir, which has undergone clinical trials and shown reduced risk of hospitalisation or death by 50% – and Ritonavir, which is still undergoing clinical trials but is widely used in combination with other treatments for HIV infections.

Both drugs first need to be evaluated by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), but if successful will be given to the most vulnerable with COVID.

Elsewhere, he urged people to get the vaccine as soon as possible, including the most vulnerable getting booster jabs and opening up the national booking service to 12-15-year-olds.

The government has faced calls from the NHS Confederation, which represents health service organisations, on Wednesday to implement its Plan B, which includes mandatory face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces.

Matthew Taylor, head of the NHS Confederation told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “the health service is right at the edge”. They say the rising demands are worrying and that bringing in the rules would avoid a “winter crisis”. They have been backed by some House of Lords peers, including Labour’s Baroness Thornton, who said: “it’s quite clear those things aren’t working” in response to an urgent question on plan B. However, Downing Street has said there are no plans to do so. Instead the latest figures will continue to be monitored while hospital admissions and deaths are still “substantially lower” than they were earlier in the year, a spokesman said. They added: “The important thing is the fact that our vaccination programme has has been successful in breaking the link between cases and hospitalisations and deaths. “Our focus remains on ensuring ensuring we get boosters out to those who are eligible.”

Elsewhere today, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Boston-boy Jonathan Van-Tam has urged youngsters to not believe everything they read on social media, instead asking to trust medical professionals and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Wednesday, October 20

130,273 cases (up 965)

86,386 in Lincolnshire (up 713)

21,410 in North Lincolnshire (up 140)

22,477 in North East Lincolnshire (up 112)

2,379 deaths (no change)

1,738 from Lincolnshire (down one)

328 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

313 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)

of which 1,430 hospital deaths (up one)

876 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

509 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.