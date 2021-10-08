South Kesteven council deputy leader resigns and fellow councillor takes over
A swap at the top of Grantham’s council
Councillor Adam Stokes has been appointed as the new Deputy Leader of South Kesteven District Council after the resignation of Barry Dobson.
Councillor Barry Dobson resigned from the post, as well as from the role of Deputy Leader of the Conservative Group, on Friday, October 8 to “focus more on his personal business activities”.
Mr Dobson will remain on the cabinet in his role looking after the council’s leisure portfolio.
It was decided that in the interim until a future meeting of the Conservative Group, councillor Stokes would be appointed as the council’s new deputy leader.
As leisure portfolio holder councillor Dobson oversaw the recent controversy around the Deepings Leisure Centre, which closed after a leak in the roof.
Council leaders were going to close the facility, claiming it would be too costly to repair, but U-turned following a backlash from residents and opposition members.
The formal announcement of the Deputy Leader will be presented at the next Full Council meeting.
Councillor Kelham Cooke, Leader of the Council, said: “I would personally like to thank Barry for all his support throughout the last two years since I was elected Leader of the Council.
“I am pleased to say that he will remain on the cabinet in his role looking after our leisure portfolio and plans for investment into leisure.
He added: “I am pleased that Adam has agreed to take on this role, he is an experienced councillor and has represented Grantham for over ten years.
“I very much look forward to working with Adam and our conservative team as we continue to deliver for the residents of South Kesteven.”