Spalding special school £7.2m extension work beings
The school will transition into an all-ages facility
A school in Spalding will undergo a huge £7.2 million redevelopment as part of Lincolnshire County Council’s special education needs school investment.
The refurbishment project at The Priory School in Spalding will offer improved specialist facilities for 127 pupils aged between four and 19, helping the school transition from an 11-19 age ambulant school to an all-needs facility.
The extension will be built on the existing setup of the school, with nine new classrooms, a social recreation space, life skills room, increased toilet provision of suitable need and meeting space.
It is part of Lincolnshire County Council’s wider £86 million SEND (Special Education Needs and Disabilities) school investment programme.
The project was secured by national contractor Willmott Dixon, and it will become the fourth scheme delivered by the firm within Lincolnshire, delivering 500 additional SEND school places in all.
It is hoped that the development will be complete by September 1, 2022 to align with the next academic year.
Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, executive member for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The council wants to ensure that all children can access high-quality education, as near to their family and local community as possible. To help achieve that, we’re investing £86m in improving our special schools over the next few years.
“Our ambitious programme will mean more pupils with SEND can attend a local school rather than having to travel large distances for their education, which will be of great benefit to both the children and their families.
“Despite the pandemic, we’re making excellent progress. Following completed improvements at schools in Boston, Spalding and Grantham, works are currently underway in Louth, Spilsby and Bourne. I’m delighted that we’re now in a position to start the improvements at The Priory School as well.”