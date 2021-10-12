Step inside creepy Mannakin Halloween Safari in Lincolnshire

It’s nearly time for the mannequins to wake up and invite you into Mannakin Hall for a Halloween Safari, between Sleaford and Grantham.

Walk around the mannequin graveyard in Fulbeck at night and enjoy the installations at Mannakin Hall, including a fortune telling mannequin, mini cinema showing a selection of independent horror films, a happy camper, the Glastonbury Experience and sleeping beauty.

The event will take place between 6pm-9pm on October 22, 23, 29 and 30. Limited tickets are available priced between £23 and £46 and cover two people – buy tickets here.

The annual Halloween walk was converted into a mannequin safari last year to spook visitors in a COVID secure way. This year it is now a walking safari.

Roz Edwards, Director at Mannakin Ltd, said: “When people visit in the daytime, they always ask me if it is scary at night. Well this is your chance to find out.

“I was first inspired to do the walk back in 2015, after visiting Banksy’s Dismaland. The Tropicana site, that I used to swim in as a child, is about the same size as Mannakin Hall.

“I was so inspired by not only the installations, but his use of mannequins within the exhibition that I got very excited and started plotting – the Awful Halloween Walk.

“Last year, we successfully put on a drive through experience, due to covid restrictions, which we called a safari. That name has stuck with us and so we are back. This time it is a walking safari. A walk around a mannequin graveyard at night, something we’ve done for several years running.”

Mannakin Ltd was founded by Roz Edwards in 2008 and hires, sells, renovates and upcycles mannequins. She is about to launch Club Mannakin for mannequin-themed business support.