Teen injured after A16 crash in Lincolnshire village
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries
A male in his late teens was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash near Boston on Tuesday evening.
Police are investigating the crash, which happened on the A16 at Sibsey at around 8.45pm on October 26.
The crash involved a blue Vauxhall Astra, which had been driven from Boston. The driver of the car, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the blue Astra in the area prior to it.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 382 of October 26.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.