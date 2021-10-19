The Lincolnite tries: Mum and daughter’s new hearty Hykeham cafe

A local mum turned her pandemic redundancy into a life-long dream after opening a new cafe with her daughter in North Hykeham.

Jo Stone, 56, was made redundant in June after 24 years as a manager with HSBC. She joined forces with her 26-year-old daughter Bethan, known by her family as Boo and Boodles, to launch a new business.

Together the duo opened Boodles Cafe and tea room in the Hykeham Green Shopping Centre on Lincoln Road on Monday, October 18 and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Boodles Cafe has a focus on fuelling locals with hearty breakfasts, good home cooking and late night platters to bring the community together through food.

In addition to breakfasts, the cafe also sells sandwiches, omelettes, homemade sausage rolls and a variety of main meals such as lasagne and shepherd’s pie. Sunday lunches are served between 12pm-5pm every Sunday.

Jo told The Lincolnite: “I have always wanted to own a cafe and it seemed like the right time. We love the pleasure of cooking for people and everyone’s feedback has been great, and we thrive on that.”

Boodles co-owner Jo grew up in an RAF family that toured Singapore and Malta as her father Frank Barrett was an aerial erector dealing with signals, including at RAF Digby in Lincolnshire.

Frank was later awarded an OBE for his services to the Royal Air Force Association, while Boo has further ties with the RAF as her dad Taff Stone was the chief engineer who restored the Vulcan XH558 back to flight.

The Stone family settled in North Hykeham with Jo and her sister Denise attending Sir Robert Pattinson Academy. They lived with all their extended family under one roof, which is where she said the “real passion for feeding what felt like the five thousands really took”.

Cooking has always been a passion for Boo, who previously worked as a chef at the Horse & Groom in Lincoln and the Ferry Boat in Washingborough, as well as at two local care homes.

Her nickname came about as her siblings couldn’t pronounce Bethan properly, so it didn’t take long for her to become known as Betty Boo. Over the years it was shortened to Boom and later Boodles, which became the cafe’s name too.

Boodles Cafe is also recruiting for two new chefs and waiting staff and anyone interested applicants should email [email protected].

The cafe is licensed to sell alcohol and is open in the evening too. It is open Monday to Saturday between 7am and 10pm, and on Sundays from 8am-8pm.