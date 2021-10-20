“Trust professionals, not Instagram,” Jonathan Van-Tam urges unvaccinated
JVT also praised for the rollout at his beloved Boston United
England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam has urged youngsters to not believe everything they read on social media, instead asking to trust medical professionals and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Boston’s Van-Tam has said that we should trust people who have spent “years and years training for the role” of medical professionals, as vaccine hesitancy in younger age demographics is being linked with social media misinformation.
The government has announced it will be opening national vaccine hubs to 12-15 year-olds this half-term break, in an attempt to “ramp up” jabs amongst younger people.
Last week, The Lincolnite reported that less than a quarter of Lincolnshire children aged 12-15 have been vaccinated for COVID, according to government figures released on Thursday, October 14.
Professor Van-Tam also spoke about the vaccine rollout at Boston United, the football club he supports, and said the Pilgrims were in a “very strong position” as 90% of the players and staff were double jabbed.
He stated the importance of footballers receiving the jab due to their position as idols to young people in society.
“They are role models whether they like it or not,” JVT told the BBC on Wednesday, October 20, and he himself has given a number of the Boston players their vaccines.