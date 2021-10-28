Two men arrested after woman falls from window in Grimsby
She has been hospitalised with head injuries
Two men have been arrested in Grimsby after a woman fell from a first-floor window in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Humberside Police were called to a property on Freeman Street following reports of a disturbance at 5.40am on Thursday morning.
When officers arrived it was discovered that a woman had fallen from a first-floor window.
The woman was taken to hospital to receive treatment for a head injury, which is not believed to be serious.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, and officers are continuing enquiries to ascertain the circumstances that led to the woman falling.
A scene guard has been put in place on Freeman Street near to Riby Square and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
If you have any information or may have witnessed the incident, call 101 and quote incident 67 of October 28.