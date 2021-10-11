Water works close Lincoln High Street lane for a month

It will last for four weeks

Anglian Water has begun works on Lincoln High Street on Monday, which will see a lane closure and restricted junction access for up to a month.

The lane closure on the High Street was put in place between Princess Street and Foster Street as work commenced on Monday, October 11. It is due to last until November 5.

The road will remain open in both directions, with northbound traffic using one of the southbound lanes, limiting southbound traffic down to one lane.

As well as this, there will be a no right turn order in place from Scorer Street onto High Street, Foster Street onto High Street, and High Street onto Scorer Street.

However, traffic will still be able to access Princess Street as normal.

Anglian Water is undertaking the works to install a new pressure reducing valve, and it is hoped that traffic will not be affected too badly for the duration of works.

Traffic cones have been placed along the High Street to direct traffic and keep vehicles out the way of fenced off construction works by Anglian Water.

There are also multiple temporary road signs to alert drivers of the situation and remind them of where traffic becomes single file. Pedestrians will be unaffected by this lane closure.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams will be working on the High Street in Lincoln between Princess Street and Foster Street from October 11 to November 5 installing a new pressure reducing valve.

“One lane of the northbound carriageway will be closed however the road will be open in both directions during this time.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this work.”