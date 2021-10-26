Woman who died on A16 Louth bypass named as inquest opens

Her name has been released

An inquest has been opened into the death of a 43-year-old woman after a crash on the A16 Louth bypass.

The collision involving a grey Skoda Octavia and silver Mitsubishi L200 happened close to Hubbard’s Hill between the A153 and A157 roundabouts just after midday on Saturday, September 25.

A woman, who was a passenger in the Skoda, sadly did not survive her injuries. She has since been named as Anita Mary Heath from Sheffield in South Yorkshire.

The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital with injuries, which were described at the time as non life-threatening.

Police previously said the Skoda Octavia was believed to be stationary on the northbound side of the road. The silver Mitsubishi L200 was also thought to be travelling northbound.

An inquest was opened into Anita Heath’s death by HM Acting Senior Coroner Paul Smith at Lincolnshire Coroners Court on October 21. At the inquest it was determined that the clinical cause of death was neck injuries pending further tests.

The inquest was adjourned for a hearing on November 18, 2021.