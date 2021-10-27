Young female passenger dies in A16 crash overnight

A female passenger in her 20s has sadly lost her life in a crash on the A16 at Utterby near Louth on Tuesday night.

The road was closed on Tuesday night following a serious crash on the Main Road near to the junction of Ings Lane, involving a black Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Citroen Vibe at around 9.45pm.

The passenger of the Citroen, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene of the crash, while the driver, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Corsa was a woman in her 70s and she was also taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

The road was closed overnight while emergency services cleared the area and reopened at 10am on Wednesday morning.

Police are now making inquiries into the journeys of both vehicles prior to the collision, and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Officers have drawn up a list of vehicles that were reported as travelling in convoy on the A16 just before the incident, and would like to speak to anyone in the following cars at that time:

White coloured Ford Fiesta van

Dark coloured Mercedes A Class

Silver coloured Ford Fiesta

Dark coloured Vauxhall Astra

The force would also like to speak to anyone with dashcam footage that travelled between Utterby and Louth on the A16 between 9-10pm on Tuesday, October 26, regardless of what it may show.

If you have any information or footage, contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] and quoting incident 399 of October 26.