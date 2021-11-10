10-bed home near Lincoln with indoor pool and spa on market for £1.5m

A property near Lincoln which boasts ten bedrooms, a cinema room, a games room, and an indoor swimming pool in your very own leisure complex has been put on the market for just shy of £1.5m.

The property on Church Hill in Washingborough has been listed by Brown & Co JH Walter for a guide price of £1.45 million, and you get plenty of features for that price. See the listing here.

Not only are there six bedrooms in the main house, there is also an indoor swimming pool complete with a leisure complex, a cinema room, a self-contained four-bedroom annexe, and a total of six bathrooms.

Offering over 11,500 sq ft of accommodation, the house is arranged over four floors and set within landscaped grounds with iron pillared gate access and plenty of parking space outside.

Without further ado, let’s take a look inside:

See the full listing here