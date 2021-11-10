10-bed home near Lincoln with indoor pool and spa on market for £1.5m

A property near Lincoln which boasts ten bedrooms, a cinema room, a games room, and an indoor swimming pool in your very own leisure complex has been put on the market for just shy of £1.5m.
The property on Church Hill in Washingborough has been listed by Brown & Co JH Walter for a guide price of £1.45 million, and you get plenty of features for that price. See the listing here.
Not only are there six bedrooms in the main house, there is also an indoor swimming pool complete with a leisure complex, a cinema room, a self-contained four-bedroom annexe, and a total of six bathrooms.
It looks great on the outside, and the same can be said inside too! | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
Offering over 11,500 sq ft of accommodation, the house is arranged over four floors and set within landscaped grounds with iron pillared gate access and plenty of parking space outside.
Without further ado, let’s take a look inside:
10 Church Hill is a stunning blend of tradition and modern living. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
The living area is cosy and offers plenty of natural light. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
The bespoke open plan kitchen/dining room. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
The dining area is plenty big enough for guests. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
Fun to be had for all, whether it’s table football or ping pong. | Photo: Brown & Co JHWalter
A place to unwind and relax. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
Each bedroom is fitted with air conditioning. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
A gorgeous indoor swimming pool as part of a large leisure complex. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
The leisure complex comes with a sunken hot tub. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
No luxurious home is complete without a home gym. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter
For if you wanted to swim a few lengths. | Photo: Brown&Co JH Walter