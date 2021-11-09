200-home plan back before Boston council for final approval
Proposals originally got green lit in 2018
A developer is hoping to get final approval for plans for up to 200 new homes in Boston.
Hamilton Russell Homes has applied to Boston Borough Council for permission to build on land south of Wainfleet Road in the town.
It follows the approval of an outline application which went before councillors in 2018.
An application form before the council indicated few changes to the plans except in the approach to levels and the drainage strategy following agreement with the local flooding authority.
The original plans, submitted by Richard Hardy, included a mixture of market and affordable housing and the latest designs show a mix of bungalows, semi-detached and detached homes ranging from one bedroom to five bedroom.
There will also be a communal hall, a series of gardens and public space and an area left blank as a “potential area for Co-op”.
When outline permission was approved the developers were asked to make financial contributions of £88,800 to healthcare in the area and £894,915 for education.