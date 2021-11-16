686 new COVID cases in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday

There have been 686 new cases of coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday as deaths mentioning COVID-19 on death certificates were highest since March in latest figures.

The latest case figure is 16.4% up on the 589 cases at the same point last week.

Health bosses have also been celebrating the success of the furlough scheme after figures showed unemployment fell after it ended rather than rise.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

686 new cases of coronavirus with 443 in Lincolnshire, 100 in North East Lincolnshire and 143 in North Lincolnshire

Eight further deaths were recorded in the government figures with three in Lincolnshire and five in North East Lincolnshire

Five hospital deaths were recorded, with one at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust and four at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Trust

Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates have continued to fall in general for the fourth week in a row – but there are warnings the NHS is about to face its most difficult winter ever and a new wave is on the horizon.

The latest case figures released by government show the region’s most recent average seven-day infection rate is 390.8 per 100,000 population, down from 407.9 last week.

West Lindsey continues to have the highest local infection rates for a sixth week in a row, but has moved down the national table from 50th to 56th.

Nationally, COVID deaths at the start of November were the highest since mid-March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The latest data shows there were 995 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 5 which mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate.

The ONS said the figure was 16% higher on the previous week and was the largest since March 12.

Around one in 12 of all deaths registered in England and Wales in the latest figures mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate.

Some 111 care home resident deaths involving COVID-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to November 5, down slightly from 112 in the previous week.

Further data released by the ONS today said the number of employed people had risen by 160,000 between September and October and was now 235,000 higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The UK chancellor Rishi Sunak used the figures to hail the “extraordinary success” of the furlough scheme.

An estimated 1.1 million people were still on the job support scheme when it ended.

However, the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, close to its pre-pandemic level. Mr Sunak, said: “Today’s numbers are testament to the extraordinary success of the furlough scheme and welcome evidence that our Plan for Jobs has worked. “We know how vital keeping people in good jobs is, both for them and for our economy – which is why it’s fantastic to see the unemployment rate falling for 9 months in a row and record numbers of people moving into employment. “Our Plan for Jobs is at the heart of our vision for a stronger economy for the British people, with schemes like Kickstart and Sector Based Work Academies continuing to create opportunities for people up and down the country.”

More than 13 million booster jabs have been given across the UK, with 286,582 top-up jabs recorded on Tuesday.

On Monday the government accepted the advice from the independent experts at the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to expand the booster programme to those aged 40-49.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “There is not a second to waste in getting your booster jab – and it is fantastic to see more than 13 million people have now come forward to top-up their protection this winter.

“I want to thank everyone who has come forward for their jab and the NHS and army of volunteers helping to get jabs in arms.

“While we know immunity can wane after six months, new data published this week shows a third dose boosts protection against symptomatic infection to more than 90% – showing just how important the booster is, so come forward for yours as soon as you can to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, November 16 148,115 cases (up 686) 99,147 in Lincolnshire (up 443)

23,961 in North Lincolnshire (up 143)

25,007 in North East Lincolnshire (up 100) 2,463 deaths (up eight) 1,799 from Lincolnshire (up three)

336 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

328 from North East Lincolnshire (no up five) of which 1,477 hospital deaths (up five) 909 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

523 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up four) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.