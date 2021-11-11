757 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Thursday as care home staff face vaccination deadline
Some 540 local care staff are not fully jabbed
There were 757 cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday as unvaccinated care home staff face a government deadline to get jabbed or lose their jobs.
The latest cases figure is 28.09% up on the 591 cases at the same point the previous week.
More than 500 Lincolnshire care home staff could lose their jobs because they have not had both doses of their COVID 19 vaccinations.
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
- 757 new cases of coronavirus with 513 in Lincolnshire, 130 in North East Lincolnshire and 114 in North Lincolnshire
- Three further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were recorded in the government figures
- No further hospital deaths recorded
NHS vaccination data released on Thursday revealed that 1,141,658 doses COVID jabs had now been handed out in Lincolnshire.
Of those, 548,810 were second jabs – around 86.5% of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.
The data showed 2,382 doses given out in the past week, 1.3% doses fewer than the previous week’s 2,413.
Some 567.350 people over the age of 18, and 25,098 under 18s have received their first dose. Figures also reveal that 13,960 first doses have now been given to 12-15-year-olds in Lincolnshire.
The figures also show 546,701 over 18s and 2,109 under 18s have been double-dosed.
In North East Lincolnshire a total of 220,722 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 105,612 second doses. Of those, 2,398 first doses have been given to 12-15-year-olds.
In North Lincolnshire, 246,009 doses have been handed out, with 117,989 being double-jabbed. Of those, 2,603 first doses have been given to 12-15-year-olds.
Lincolnshire care homes, already struggling with recruitment, face a new rule enforced by the UK government on Thursday, November 11 making double vaccinations a condition of employment for all care home workers.
There are around 9,000 staff working in the sector across the county, and Lincolnshire County Council said around 6% (540) of those have not had their jabs.
Nationally, more than 56,000 care home staff have not had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, figures from NHS England have shown.
This includes 45,328 staff in older adult care homes, and 11,079 in care homes for younger adults.
It comes as ambulance handover delays and overcrowding at Lincolnshire A&E departments have reached breaking point with more than 70 patients waiting on trolleys for 12 hours in September.
A report before United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said the trust had been below the agreed four-hour performance targets 11 times in 12 months up to September.
It comes as national reports from the BBC have said lives are “at risk from unacceptable ambulance waits”.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, November 11
144,619 cases (up 757)
- 96,838 in Lincolnshire (up 513)
- 23,343 in North Lincolnshire (up 114)
- 24,438 in North East Lincolnshire (up 130)
2,447 deaths (up three)
- 1,789 from Lincolnshire (up three)
- 335 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 323 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,465 hospital deaths (no change)
- 901 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 519 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)