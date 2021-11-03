Almost all purple bins in North Kesteven accepted in second collection
This means the tricky green recycling bins are next
North Kesteven District Council has praised residents for improving recycling quality after the second purple bin collection achieved a success rate of over 99%.
The purple-lidded bins, the fourth to be introduced in North Kesteven, were brought in for the first collection in September, accepting clean, dry paper and loose cardboard only.
The first collection of these bins was a resounding success according to the council, with 98.5% of the purple-lidded bins being correctly filled and emptied — but this caused issues for the green recycling bins, with a quarter rejected for collection.
Read: North Kesteven has new purple bins – and here is how to use them
With the second collections taking place on the week commencing October 25, it was a similarly positive story from North Kesteven District Council, who confirmed that 326 tonnes of paper and cardboard was collected in total.
Over 99% of the purple bins presented last week could be correctly emptied, and the recycling effort produced 98% quality perfect paper and cardboard.
The dry paper and cardboard is recycled at a papermill in Kings Lynn which in turn reduces demand on the planet’s natural resources.
Households are now being reminded to keep up the good work by putting the right things in the right bins, as per the leaflet that was sent to each address in the district.
This is due to difficulties faced with green bin recycling collections, after more than 9,000 bins in North Kesteven were given ‘tags of shame‘ due to having the wrong items in their bins.
The next green bin collection will be from Monday, November 8, and NKDC are urging households to check they are loading their bins with the correct waste.
During the last green-lidded week from October 11, contamination dropped from 33% to 16%, meaning more items can go on to be recycled.
Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright said: “I sincerely thank everyone who is trying their hardest to put only the right things in both their purple-lidded or purple and green-lidded recycling bins. It really does make a difference.
“We never want to leave a bin unemptied and know that despite all people’s best efforts at home there are many different items and materials out there which can cause confusion, such as soft plastics like carrier bags and food packaging which cannot go in green-lidded bins at home.
“We’ll be doing all we can to keep sharing advice so households feel empowered and have all the information they need, as we continue to focus on recycling together.”