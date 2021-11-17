Appeal to find missing charity worker last seen in Scunthorpe
Police and the rescue are “deeply concerned”
There is extreme concern for a missing woman who was last seen wearing a uniform of the dog rescue charity she worked for in Scunthorpe.
Martina Martin, 40, was last seen at 1.50pm leaving the Arc on Lichfield Avenue in Scunthorpe on Tuesday, November 16, wearing the uniform for her place of work, registered charity Jerry Green Dog Rescue.
She was on her way to the M180 heading towards Mansfield, driving a green Citroen DS3 with a black roof and mirrors, registration FD18 UHJ, but did not subsequently return home.
Martina was seen wearing a dark green and black Jerry Green Dog Rescue soft-shell jacket and black Gillet with a brown shirt, black trousers and black heeled boots.
She is known to have links to Mansfield and Sheffield, though her whereabouts are unclear.
Both police and the dog rescue are said to be “deeply concerned” for her wellbeing and are urging anyone who may have information to come forward.
If you have seen Martina or her car, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 0745_16112021, or call 999 immediately.