Bailgate parking petition now backed by Visit Lincoln
Joining local businesses to fight against the proposed resident permits
Visit Lincoln has offered its support to a petition calling to ‘save Bailgate parking’ in the city after proposed new residents’ permit scheme in the area caused uproar.
The request was made by residents to City of Lincoln Council in 2018, offering parking priority to people who live in the Bailgate area, between Newport and the junction with Westgate.
Currently, anyone can park in these areas for an hour between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday, but if the proposals were to go ahead it would mean uphill shoppers would have to find another place to park their vehicles.
Now, along with the Federation of Small Businesses in Lincolnshire, Visit Lincoln has showed its support for the petition and campaign against parking permissions.
Visit Lincoln state that due to the difficulties local businesses faced during the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of closure remains “very real” and ease of parking provisions is essential to keeping them afloat in the city.
Charlotte Goy, CEO of Visit Lincoln, said: “The independent shops, cafés and businesses in the Bailgate and Uphill Lincoln are at the heart of the community and help drive footfall to the city.
“We must ensure there is a ready supply of parking available to attract and sustain business in support of those that make the area so unique.
“I have submitted a letter of support from Visit Lincoln and hope the recipients listen to the points raised and retain the current level of free, one-hour parking in the Bailgate.”
Lincolnshire County Council claimed an initial outreach with residents in the Bailgate area in 2019 found the majority supported the plans, but no formal decision has been made yet.
Local business owners in the area claimed it could potentially see shops close on the Bailgate due to limited parking space for visitors.
The proposals prompted a petition, set up by the Bailgate Area Guild, to ‘Save Bailgate Parking‘ and it has amassed more than 3,000 signatures at the time of reporting.
Estimations from the Bailgate Area Guild say each parking space on the Bailgate generates at least £400 for the local economy every day, though these figures are simply estimations.
However, one resident told The Lincolnite they were in support of the changes, claiming she and her neighbours are “marooned on a council created island with nowhere nearby to park”.
The current consultation will be complete at the end of November and presented to the council’s planning and regulation committee early next year, which is when a decision will be made.